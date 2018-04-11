Joining Forces Program Documents Pedestrian Safety

Law enforcement agencies from across the state participated in the Joining Forces program from March 19, 2018 through March 31, 2018. Those two weeks were dedicated to pedestrian safety and the Nevada Highway Patrol reported 251 traffic stops resulting in 229 citations.

Below are the statistics from the event:

Pedestrian Violations: 16

Driver Violations to Pedestrians: 45

Seat Belt Violations: 15

Speeding Violations: 54

Cell Phone Violations: 60

Suspended Driver License: 2

Driver License Violation: 16

No Proof of Insurance: 10

Registration Violation: 23

Failure to Yield: 1

All Other Citations: 9

The Nevada Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to always watch out for pedestrians and to beware of visibility restrictions such as glare and weather conditions that make pedestrians harder to see. They are also reminding pedestrians to remember to cross roadways at proper locations.