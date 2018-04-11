Ace Lose 18-4 in Sacramento

Aces Release

4/11/2018

D-backs’ number seven prospect, Taylor Clarke, got the start this afternoon for Reno in game two of the three-game series. Clarke, coming off a career-best nine-strikeout performance on April 6, had a final line of (3.1 IP, 7 ER, 11 R, 3 K). The Aces lost by a score of 18-4. With the loss, Reno moves to 3-4 on the season with one game left to play in Sacramento before heading to Fresno on Friday.

Offensively, catcher Anthony Recker went 2-for-4 and was the lone Reno player with a multi-hit performance. The River Cats tallied 18 runs, four home runs and had 10 extra-base hits. Troy Scribner will make his Aces debut tomorrow night against Sacramento left-hander Conner Mendez. First pitch at Raley Field is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Top Performers - Reno

Anthony Recker (2-for-4, R, RBI)

Marcus Littlewood (1-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB)

Jack Reinheimer (1-for-4, HR(2))

Top Performers - Sacramento

Casey Kelly (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 8 K)

Chris Shaw (5-for-6, 3 R, 3 RBI)

Chase d’Arnaud ( 3-for-6, 3 R, 2 HR)

Notes & Information

Early and Often: Jack Reinheimer launched a solo home run in the top of the 6th inning this afternoon in Sacramento. Reinheimer has eight career home runs for the Aces, seven of which have come before June 1. The lone home run to come after June 1 was on 6/11/16 vs. Tacoma.

Oops: Taylor Clarke allowed 11 runs (7 earned) today in Sacramento. Clarke has never allowed 10 or more runs in a game in his professional career. His previous high came on 8/4/17 vs. Nashville (9 H, 8 R, 8 ER).

Do It All: Cody Decker has hit three home runs since joining the Aces. Today, Decker made his 4th career appearance on the mound. The right-hander allowed one home run and allowed one walk. Daniel Robertson, who started at second base today, also made an appearance in the bottom of the 8th inning. Robertson allowed five runs, four hits and a home run. The last position player to pitch for the Aces in Sacramento was Willians Astudillo on June 9, 2017 (W, 2.0 IP, 1 H).