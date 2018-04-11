Drug Settlement Used Help Pay for Expansion of Veterans Guest Ho - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Drug Settlement Used Help Pay for Expansion of Veterans Guest House

Thousands of dollars from a drug settlement will help pay for the Veterans Guest House expansion.

The Nevada Attorney General's Office says the nearly $60,000 comes from a settlement with drug company Cephanlon reached in 2016.

The money will be used to help expand the guest house, which helps house veterans staying in Reno for treatment.

 The expansion will raise the bed count from 17 to 33 in order to aid more veterans.

"Serving my fellow veterans is an honor and a privilege," said Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

For more information, visit the Nevada Attorney General's Office website at http://ag.nv.gov.

