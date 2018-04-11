Nevada Attorney General's Office Approves Almost $60,000 In Fund - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Attorney General's Office Approves Almost $60,000 In Funding for Reno Veterans Guest House

The Nevada Attorney General's Office approve a $58,422 settlement that has been pledged to the Reno Veterans Guest House.  The non-taxpayer funds will go to help expand the Guest House, which has provided medical treatment and temporary lodging to low-income Nevada veterans for over 20 years.  The expansion will raise the bed count from 17 to 33 in order to aid more veterans.

"Serving my fellow veterans is an honor and a privilege," said Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Settlement funds provided to the Reno Veterans Guest House were a result of a multistate settlement in July 2016 from Cephalon, a biopharmaceutical company, for their drug, Provigil.

"I commend Reno Veterans Guest House not only for their desire to expand their facility to assist more Nevada veterans in need, but for their continued support of those who have selflessly served our State and country.” Laxalt said.

