Washoe Deputies Seek Suspect in Possible Attempted Child Abduction

Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the suspect in a possible attempted child abduction that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Spanish Springs area.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., deputies responded to Kinglet Drive east of West Calle De La Plata on the report of an attempted abduction that had just occurred on an eight-year-old girl in front of a residence in the area.

The suspect is described as possibly being a white or Hispanic man in his 40s with facial hair and wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, and jeans.

He was last seen heading toward the area of Pyramid Way.

Deputies searched the area for a possible suspect but were unable to locate him. So far, investigators have not been able to locate additional witnesses obtain more information about the suspect description or a possible suspect vehicle.

Deputies continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at (775) 785-WCSO or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)