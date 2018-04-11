Carson City Sheriff's Deputies Seek Identity Theft Suspect - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Sheriff's Deputies Seek Identity Theft Suspect

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help identifying a man in an identity theft case. 

Deputies say the man used a stolen identification card to get medical services in Carson City.

He’s described as white with light brown hair, a medium build, and may be using the name ‘Jeremy.’

He’s known to be in the South Lake Tahoe area and was homeless.  

If you have any information, contact Detective OIson at 775-283-7856 or call the non-emergency line at 775-887-COPS (2677).

