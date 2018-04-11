Carson City Sheriff's Deputies Seek Identity Theft Suspect

After several years in the making, MedMen in Mustang is open for business.More >>
The Nevada Attorney General's Office approve a $58,422 settlement that has been pledged to the Reno Veterans Guest House.More >>
Spring is oftentimes characterized as being a roller coaster ride because temperatures and weather conditions can fluctuate so much and that's what it will likely be like around here in the next couple of weeks. The stormy pattern we're in now is not over with just yet.More >>
The Reno City Council unanimously confirmed Reno Police Chief Jason Soto as permanent chief on Wednesday. Soto was appointed Acting Police Chief on April 10, 2015.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for the suspect in a possible attempted child abduction that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the Spanish Springs area.More >>
A new study released by the CDC shows trends of drug overdoses including opioids and amphetamines among other drugs, as the center continues their fight to combat the opioid crisis. The most alarming fact regarding Nevada, a nearly 32 percent increase in amphetamine overdoses since 2015.More >>
Washoe County deputies say they arrested three men and a woman as part of a drug and weapons investigation.More >>
In September of last year we reported on a proposal to move Reno strip clubs out of midtown and downtown. Since then, City of Reno staff has researched the issue and listened to community input on the matter.More >>
A petition to ban brothels in Lyon County was filed last week, spearheaded by activists from the organization, No Little Girl. They're trying to get at least 3,350 signatures by June 15th.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the body found inside a burned out truck north of Reno last month.More >>
