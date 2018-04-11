Local Students Win in C-SPAN Documentary Contest

California Gov. Jerry Brown has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump's request, but not all will head to the U.S.-Mexico border and none will enforce federal immigration enforcement.More >>
The Trump administration is considering a plan that would allow states to require mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan says he will serve out his term before retiring in January.More >>
Five students from Spanish Springs High School are big winners in a national competition held by the cable network C-SPAN. Here’s what our local kids came up with…More >>
The Reno City Council unanimously confirmed Reno Police Chief Jason Soto as permanent chief on Wednesday. Soto was appointed Acting Police Chief on April 10, 2015.More >>
A new study released by the CDC shows trends of drug overdoses including opioids and amphetamines among other drugs, as the center continues their fight to combat the opioid crisis. The most alarming fact regarding Nevada, a nearly 32 percent increase in amphetamine overdoses since 2015.More >>
Washoe County deputies say they arrested three men and a woman as part of a drug and weapons investigation.More >>
In September of last year we reported on a proposal to move Reno strip clubs out of midtown and downtown. Since then, City of Reno staff has researched the issue and listened to community input on the matter.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the body found inside a burned out truck north of Reno last month.More >>
A petition to ban brothels in Lyon County was filed last week, spearheaded by activists from the organization, No Little Girl. They're trying to get at least 3,350 signatures by June 15th.More >>
