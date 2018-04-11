Times Adjusted for New Mexico Baseball Series - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Times Adjusted for New Mexico Baseball Series

Posted: Updated:

The times for the three-game Mountain West home baseball series with New Mexico this weekend at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park have been adjusted to accommodate the Lobos travel schedule.

Friday’s game will be played at 6 p.m. as scheduled.  Saturday’s first pitch has been changed to 4 p.m. and Sunday’s finale will now begin at 11 a.m.  To purchase tickets call 775-348-PACK or go to NevadaWolfPack.com.

Nevada sits atop the Mountain West standings at 11-4 and are 17-13 overall.  UNM enters the series at 12-18-1 and 6-9 in conference play.  The Wolf Pack won two of the three games played earlier this season in Albuquerque, N.M. from the Lobos.

(University of Nevada, Reno)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.