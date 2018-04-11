Times Adjusted for New Mexico Baseball Series

The times for the three-game Mountain West home baseball series with New Mexico this weekend at Don Weir Field at Peccole Park have been adjusted to accommodate the Lobos travel schedule.

Friday’s game will be played at 6 p.m. as scheduled. Saturday’s first pitch has been changed to 4 p.m. and Sunday’s finale will now begin at 11 a.m. To purchase tickets call 775-348-PACK or go to NevadaWolfPack.com.

Nevada sits atop the Mountain West standings at 11-4 and are 17-13 overall. UNM enters the series at 12-18-1 and 6-9 in conference play. The Wolf Pack won two of the three games played earlier this season in Albuquerque, N.M. from the Lobos.

(University of Nevada, Reno)