Reno City Council Confirms Jason Soto as Permanent Police Chief - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno City Council Confirms Jason Soto as Permanent Police Chief

Posted: Updated:

The Reno City Council unanimously confirmed Reno Police Chief Jason Soto as permanent chief on Wednesday.

Soto was appointed Acting Police Chief on April 10, 2015 after Chief Steve Pitts retired

Since being appointed, he's earned an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement with Distinction from Truckee Meadows Community College. 

Soto has been employed with the Reno Police Department since 1996 serving in a variety of positions. 

The Reno City Charter states that the City Manager appoints the Chief of Police and the Reno City Council ratifies the appointment, which happened on April 11, 2018. 

We'll have reaction during tonight's newscasts. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.