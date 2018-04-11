Reno City Council Confirms Jason Soto as Permanent Police Chief

The Reno City Council unanimously confirmed Reno Police Chief Jason Soto as permanent chief on Wednesday.

Soto was appointed Acting Police Chief on April 10, 2015 after Chief Steve Pitts retired.

Since being appointed, he's earned an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement with Distinction from Truckee Meadows Community College.

Soto has been employed with the Reno Police Department since 1996 serving in a variety of positions.

The Reno City Charter states that the City Manager appoints the Chief of Police and the Reno City Council ratifies the appointment, which happened on April 11, 2018.

