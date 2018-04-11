Deputy National Security Adviser Leaving White House - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Deputy National Security Adviser Leaving White House

Posted: Updated:

Another high-ranking National Security Council staffer is leaving the White House as new National Security Adviser John Bolton makes his mark.

Nadia Schadlow tendered her resignation in a letter Tuesday. It's effective April 27.

The deputy national security adviser for strategy was a confidante of ex-National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and oversaw the president's first National Security Strategy document.

White House spokesman Raj Shah says the administration thanks Schadlow for "her service and leadership" and says, "We wish Nadia and her family the best."

She's one of a handful of high-level staffers who've chosen to leave or been pushed out since Bolton's appointment. They include spokesman Michael Anton and Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert.

More departures are expected in the coming weeks as Bolton works to build his team.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.