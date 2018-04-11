Nevada Prosecutor Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor Poaching Charge

Lander County's chief deputy district attorney faces more than $3,000 fines and fees after pleading guilty to an illegal hunting charge.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports 72-year-old Hy T. Forgeron of Battle Mountain entered the plea Monday to a misdemeanor charge in a plea deal with prosecutors. He originally was charged last fall with felony unlawful killing of a big game animal.

State wildlife officials say Forgeron shot and killed an antelope in September while hunting with another hunter who didn't have a legal hunting tag. They say the other hunter wounded the animal before Forgeron fired the fatal shot near the Bull Run Reservoir about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Elko.

Forgeron faces a $2,500 civil penalty, a $500 criminal penalty and $640 in court fees. He also loses his hunting privileges for three years.

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)