Four Nevada Players Inducted Into NFL's New Hampshire Society

The Nevada football team has a program-record four honorees inducted into the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Society, as announced by the NFF Wednesday.

Outgoing seniors Austin Corbett, Jimbo Davis IV, Jarius McDade and Thomas Newton were all selected for the prestigious honor. While this is the fifth straight season that Nevada has had an honoree, it is the second time in school history it has had more than one in the same year. And the total of four players eclipses last year’s then-school record of three players who were selected.

Candidates for the Hampshire Honor Society must achieve a 3.2 cumulative grade point average while also starting or significantly contributing on the playing field.

Corbett is one of the most accomplished linemen in Wolf Pack history, having earned All-Mountain West honors three seasons in a row, including a first-team selection in 2017 as a senior. He started 48 out of 49 games in his career and is expected to be selected in the top couple of rounds in upcoming NFL Draft. A four-time Academic All-MW selection, the Northern Nevada native carried better than a 3.5 grade-point average and graduated with a degree in public health.

A multiple letter winner, Davis was a stalwart on special teams for the Wolf Pack and made significant contributions to the secondary during his senior season in 2017. A former walk-on, Davis spent five years in the Wolf Pack program and carried a 3.5 GPA as a finance major.

McDade was a senior in 2018 but suffered a leg injury in the home opener against Toledo and was lost for the regular season. He has since had a medical redshirt approved by the NCAA and will return for another season in 2018. The Seattle native, who joined the Pack from City College of San Francisco, has record 17 tackles over limited action the past two seasons. He carries a 3.3 GPA as an economics major.

A member of the Union, Newton played on the offensive line for the Pack and also played on special teams. The native Nevadan graduated with a degree in political science with a GPA of 3.4 and is working on an MBA at Nevada.

This is the fifth straight season that Nevada has seen the honoring of Hampshire Honor Society members. Last year, Alex Bertrando, Jeremy Macauley and Brent Zuzo were selected, joining Jordan Dobrich, who was selected in 2016, Nigel Haikins (2015) and Joel Bitonio (2014).

