NDOW: Multiple Suspects Charged in Year-Long Bear Poaching Investigation

President Trump signed a bill Wednesday intended to permit victims of sex trafficking to sue online platforms that knowingly facilitated the trafficking.More >>
President Trump signed a bill Wednesday intended to permit victims of sex trafficking to sue online platforms that knowingly facilitated the trafficking.More >>
Washoe County deputies say they arrested three men and a woman as part of a drug and weapons investigation.More >>
Washoe County deputies say they arrested three men and a woman as part of a drug and weapons investigation.More >>
Nevada Department of Wildlife game wardens say they recently wrapped up a year-long investigation into the poaching of a large male black bear in the spring of 2017.More >>
Nevada Department of Wildlife game wardens say they recently wrapped up a year-long investigation into the poaching of a large male black bear in the spring of 2017.More >>
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan says he will serve out his term before retiring in January.More >>
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan says he will serve out his term before retiring in January.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is back on Capitol Hill. A house hearing examining the company's privacy policies and the role Facebook played as Russians intervened in the 2016 election has begun.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is back on Capitol Hill. A house hearing examining the company's privacy policies and the role Facebook played as Russians intervened in the 2016 election has begun.More >>
A new study released by the CDC shows trends of drug overdoses including opioids and amphetamines among other drugs, as the center continues their fight to combat the opioid crisis. The most alarming fact regarding Nevada, a nearly 32 percent increase in amphetamine overdoses since 2015.More >>
A new study released by the CDC shows trends of drug overdoses including opioids and amphetamines among other drugs, as the center continues their fight to combat the opioid crisis. The most alarming fact regarding Nevada, a nearly 32 percent increase in amphetamine overdoses since 2015.More >>
In September of last year we reported on a proposal to move Reno strip clubs out of midtown and downtown. Since then, City of Reno staff has researched the issue and listened to community input on the matter.More >>
In September of last year we reported on a proposal to move Reno strip clubs out of midtown and downtown. Since then, City of Reno staff has researched the issue and listened to community input on the matter.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the body found inside a burned out truck north of Reno last month.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the body found inside a burned out truck north of Reno last month.More >>
Washoe County deputies say they arrested three men and a woman as part of a drug and weapons investigation.More >>
Washoe County deputies say they arrested three men and a woman as part of a drug and weapons investigation.More >>
A petition to ban brothels in Lyon County was filed last week, spearheaded by activists from the organization, No Little Girl. They're trying to get at least 3,350 signatures by June 15th.More >>
A petition to ban brothels in Lyon County was filed last week, spearheaded by activists from the organization, No Little Girl. They're trying to get at least 3,350 signatures by June 15th.More >>