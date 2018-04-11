NDOW: Multiple Suspects Charged in Year-Long Bear Poaching Investigation

Nevada Department of Wildlife game wardens say they recently wrapped up a year-long investigation into the poaching of a large male black bear in the spring of 2017, resulting in formal charges being filed in Dayton Justice Court March 28 by the Lyon County District Attorney’s Office.

NDOW says after being alerted to the possible unlawful killing of a large black bear in the Pine Nut Mountains near Dayton in February of 2017, game wardens began what was to become a nearly year-long investigation into the matter.

During the investigation wardens uncovered information which suggested that Daniel Rubio, Eliseo Rubio Sr. and Eliseo Rubio Jr. of Dayton, may have been involved with the unlawful shooting and killing of the black bear, as well as unlawfully killing and possessing a mule deer in addition to other wildlife crimes.

NDOW says enough evidence was produced to charge the suspects with felony unlawful killing of a big game animal as well as gross misdemeanor unlawful possession of a big game animal.

“This was a lengthy and complicated investigation in which patience, persistence, and confidentiality were crucial to the eventual success,” said Nevada Department of Wildlife Chief Game Warden Tyler Turnipseed. “Key evidence in this case minimized our reliance on additional information from the public or offering rewards while investigating this case.”

Witnesses to any wildlife-related crime are encouraged to report information to Operation Game Thief at (800) 992-3030.

(Nevada Department of Wildlife contributed to this report.)