Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nevada, Reno is holding Day of Remembrance 2018: Holocaust Resistance.

Wednesday's event is in honor or the memory of the 75th Anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising April 1943. This free event will take place from 7-9:30 p.m. in the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, 3800 S. Virginia Street.

The Lost Mezuzah of Poland exhibit opens at 6:30 p.m.

Meet Joanne D. Gilbert, author and Holocaust educator, who will speak about the remarkable men and women who defied the Nazis in Poland and the exhibit. The event will open with a short documentary Place of Hope — The Story of Warsaw Ghetto Remembrance Garden.

There will also be a Lost Mezuzah of Poland exhibit of photos and stories of the homes in Poland. The exhibit and castings are on loan from the Warsaw's Mi Polin Art Studio and Gallery.

The Nevada Governor's Advisory Council on Education Relating to the Holocaust along with the University is holding this event. The Advisory Council is aimed to help guide teachers on how they should teach students about the Holocaust and the importance of continuing education on it so these mistakes don't happen again. "Most of the survivors are not here, so it is up to people like me the children of holocaust survivors to tell the story," says Judith Schumer, a chairperson with the Advisory Council.

This event is free to the public but you do need to RSVP.

Seating is limited. RSVP at http://tinyurl.com/RemembranceRegistration.

(University of Nevada,Reno contributed to this report)