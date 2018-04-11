Russia Issues More Warnings Against Airstrikes on Syria

Russian lawmakers have warned the United States that Moscow would view an airstrike on Syria as a war crime, saying it could trigger a direct military clash between the two former Cold War adversaries.More >>
More than 250 people have died in a military plane crash near an Algerian base.More >>
A new study released by the CDC shows trends of drug overdoses including opioids and amphetamines among other drugs, as the center continues their fight to combat the opioid crisis. The most alarming fact regarding Nevada, a nearly 32 percent increase in amphetamine overdoses since 2015.More >>
Braden Shipley and the Aces traveled to Sacramento to start their first road trip of the 2018 season Tuesday night. Shipley (2-0, 2.38) went 6.0 innings and allowed two runs on five hits.More >>
The "No Shave" campaign lead by the Washoe Country Sheriff's Office raised over four thousand dollars to the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation during the month of March.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the body found inside a burned out truck north of Reno last month.More >>
A petition to ban brothels in Lyon County was filed last week, spearheaded by activists from the organization, No Little Girl. They're trying to get at least 3,350 signatures by June 15th.More >>
In September of last year we reported on a proposal to move Reno strip clubs out of midtown and downtown. Since then, City of Reno staff has researched the issue and listened to community input on the matter.More >>
Washoe County deputies say they arrested three men and a woman as part of a drug and weapons investigation.More >>
