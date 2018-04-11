Aces Win 7-2 in Sacramento

Aces Release

4/10/2018

Braden Shipley and the Aces traveled to Sacramento to start their first road trip of the 2018 season Tuesday night. Shipley (2-0, 2.38) went 6.0 innings and allowed two runs on five hits. The River Cats, celebrating the first home game of the season, opened their doors to 9,155 fans who were treated to a Reno victory. Offensively, Reno was led by Michael Perez, who went 3-for-5 with a RBI and three singles.

Sacramento trotted out Jose Flores to start the ballgame. Flores went 5.0 innings and stuck out seven in his first start of the season. Former Aces first baseman, Kyle Jensen, finished 1-for-3 in his first game against his former squad. The Aces and River Cats are set to square off tomorrow afternoon from Raley Field at 12:05 p.m. RHP Taylor Clarke will get the nod for Greg Gross looking for his second consecutive victory.

Top Performers - Reno

Braden Shipley (6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 6 K)

Cesar Puello (2-for-4, RBI)

Michael Perez (3-for-5, RBI, 3 1B)



Top Performers - Sacramento

Jose Flores (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 6 K)

Steven Duggar (2-for-4)

Mac Williamson (1-for-3, HR, 2 R, RBI)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Final RNO 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 2 0 7 SAC 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2

Scoring - Reno

• 2-0, T4: Michael Perez singled. Cesar Puello scored. Socrates Brito scored.

• 3-2, T7: Ildemaro Vargas doubled. Marcus Littlewood scored.

• 4-2, T7: Cesar Puello singled. Ildemaro Vargas scored.

• 5-2, T7: Socrates Brito reached on an erro. Jack Reinheimer scores.

• 6-2, T8: Marcus Littlewood singles. Yasmany Tomas scores.

• 7-2, T8: Jack Reinheimer hit a sacrifice fly. Kristopher Negron scores.

Scoring - Sacramento

• 2-1, B4: Kyle Jensen singles. Mac Williamson scores.

• 2-2, B6: Mac Williamson homers (2).

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV Wednesday April 11 Sacramento River Cats RHP Taylor Clarke (1-0, 0.00) VS. RHP Andrew Suárez (0-0, 0.00) 12:05 PM

Notes & Information

See ya’: Infielder Daniel Robertson was ejected from today’s contest for arguing with the home plate umpire. The last time a member of the Reno Aces was ejected was on July 17, 2017 when Greg Gross was ejected by Clayton Hamm for arguing a play on the bases.

Rinse and Repeat: Braden Shipley starts the season 2-0 for the second consecutive year. In 2017, the Nevada alum defeated Fresno and El Paso to start the season. Shipley moves to 17-11 in his Aces career.

Top 10: Jake Barrett’s tossed a scoreless 9th inning tonight at Raley Field. Barrett has appeared in 78 games in an Aces jersey in his career and is four appearances away from moving ahead of Eury de La Rosa for 8th place in Aces history.