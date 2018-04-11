Washoe Sheriff Continues No Shave Campaign

A new study released by the CDC shows trends of drug overdoses including opioids and amphetamines among other drugs, as the center continues their fight to combat the opioid crisis. The most alarming fact regarding Nevada, a nearly 32 percent increase in amphetamine overdoses since 2015.More >>
Braden Shipley and the Aces traveled to Sacramento to start their first road trip of the 2018 season Tuesday night. Shipley (2-0, 2.38) went 6.0 innings and allowed two runs on five hits.More >>
The "No Shave" campaign lead by the Washoe Country Sheriff's Office raised over four thousand dollars to the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation during the month of March.More >>
Every year tax professionals get a wave of procrastinators coming in to file at the last minute, so if that sounds like you, they have some tips to make the process as painless as possible.More >>
In September of last year we reported on a proposal to move Reno strip clubs out of midtown and downtown. Since then, City of Reno staff has researched the issue and listened to community input on the matter.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the body found inside a burned out truck north of Reno last month.More >>
Fire crews are responding to a brushfire that is threatening structures in Fernley.More >>
Sierra Front says a wildfire is burning east of Sparks near Wadsworth.More >>
Carson City Sheriff's Deputies need your help identifying three suspects in connection with multiple car burglaries.More >>
One of the founders of the Burning Man event remains hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a stroke.More >>
