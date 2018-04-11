Washoe Sheriff Continues No Shave Campaign - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe Sheriff Continues No Shave Campaign

The "No Shave" campaign lead by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office raised over four thousand dollars to the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation during the month of March.

Since November, male deputies at the Washoe County Sheriff's Office have been allowed to grow facial hair outside of their grooming standards and relaxed hair standards are allowed for female deputies, as long as they donated to a chosen charity each month.

A check of $4,285 was presented to Lisa Shaffer, Director of Community Engagement for the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation by Sheriff Chuck Allen and staff.

The Washoe Country Sheriff's Office is extending the "No Shave" campaign for an additional month due to its success and two more charities have been designated for the month of April:

Heidi Sasse was an employee at the Sheriff's Office when she passed away unexpectedly this year.  Her memorial fund will be one of the causes for this month's "No Shave" campaign.

The Police Unity Tour is the second charity the campaign will be supporting.  It was founded in 1997 by New Jersey law enforcement and it is a 300 mile trip to raise awareness for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.  The event has grown from a little over a dozen members to over 2,200 officers from across the nation.  The riders will start from the east coast and end at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington D.C. 

For more information about the Police Unity Tour, visit PoliceUnityTour.com. 

