Washoe County Sheriff: Four Arrested After Drug and Weapons Investigation

Washoe County deputies say they arrested three men and a woman as part of a drug and weapons investigation.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office All Threats All Crimes Unit (ATAC) were conducting an investigation into ex-felons that were in possession of illegal drugs and firearms.

Bob Harmon, Washoe County Sheriff's Public Information Officer, says the unit attempted to pull over three suspects in a traffic stop at 1 p.m. Tuesday, near Virginia and Peckham. The car continued to hit their brakes and forced a collision, leaving a fender bender with the officer's car.

Harmon says the suspect vehicle took off at a high rate of speed eastbound down Peckham. Deputies pursued, but called off the pursuit later in the interest of public safety.

The vehicle was later located empty in the area of Longley and Rio Poco. ATAC, Deputies and Reno Police set up perimeter. The first suspect, Cory Dupree, who's picture is attached, was taken into custody in the area of Rio Poco and McCarran. The second suspect, William Corrigan, crossed McCarran and was in a residential area trying to gain entry into a residence to hide. Corrigan was found with a K9 and was apprehended. The third suspect, a white female was later located and is expected to be taken in custody on drug possession.

Units located a firearm in the area of Peckham and Airway that they believe is related to pursuit.

Officers got a warrant for the vehicle and a room at the Vagabond Inn. Additional firearms and drugs were located, and a fourth person, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.