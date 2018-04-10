Petition Filed to Ban Brothels in Lyon County - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Petition Filed to Ban Brothels in Lyon County

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
Connect

A petition to ban brothels in Lyon County was filed last week, spearheaded by activists from the organization, No Little Girl. They're trying to get at least 3,350 signatures by June 15th.

One of the reasons the group has started the petition, they say, is to reduce crimes against sex workers.

A former brothel worker, Rebekah Charleston says she is an advocate of the effort, "I think prostitution in itself is inherently violence against women." She adds that she was put to work in the brothel industry by a sex trafficker, "You don't get off time, every time that bell rings, it doesn't matter what hour it is, you're expected to be at that lineup."

However, current legal sex workers in Lyon County's brothels told us that they're not victims, at all. 

Nova Sky, a worker at Kit Kat Ranch, says "[The petitioners] are framing this as a question of the safety of women, but we're very safe." Amelia Heart, also a worker at Kit Kat Ranch adds, "We don't have any of those fears that someone working on the streets would have."

They say a brothel repeal would hurt the county, overall. That's because the industry, the workers say, contributes a lot to the community. They noted a current fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club and revenue generated for the county.  

Nova Sky says, "Our taxes have purchased all of the vehicles for Lyon County Sheriff's Department for at least the last few years." 

Attorney Jason Guinasso, who is helping petitioners organize the brothel ban referendum says, "The tax revenue raised from legal brothels only accounts for less than one percent of Lyon County's annual budget."

Guinasso says another one of the petitioners' main concerns is that Lyon County is being "left out of the new Nevada economy" because of what they call "blight" in the brothel industry.

However, brothel workers said that is not the case. Alicia Little, a worker at the Bunny Ranch references other counties, "Talk to Lance Gilman who literally brought Tesla here to Nevada. Without Lance, who owns a brothel by the way, we wouldn't have Tesla here in Nevada."

If the petition gets enough signatures, it will go to the Lyon County Commission. Guinasso says, if commissioners vote in favor of the ban it will take effect. If they vote against it, it will go to Lyon County residents to decide in a ballot measure in November.

Here is a file stamped copy of the affidavit and referendum filed last week in Lyon County: 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Aces Win 7-2 in Sacramento

    Aces Win 7-2 in Sacramento

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:57 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:57:50 GMT

    Braden Shipley and the Aces traveled to Sacramento to start their first road trip of the 2018 season Tuesday night. Shipley (2-0, 2.38) went 6.0 innings and allowed two runs on five hits. 

    More >>

    Braden Shipley and the Aces traveled to Sacramento to start their first road trip of the 2018 season Tuesday night. Shipley (2-0, 2.38) went 6.0 innings and allowed two runs on five hits. 

    More >>

  • Washoe Sheriff Continues No Shave Campaign

    Washoe Sheriff Continues No Shave Campaign

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:44:33 GMT

    The "No Shave" campaign lead by the Washoe Country Sheriff's Office raised over four thousand dollars to the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation during the month of March.

    More >>

    The "No Shave" campaign lead by the Washoe Country Sheriff's Office raised over four thousand dollars to the Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation during the month of March.

    More >>

  • You Have One Week Left to File Your Taxes

    You Have One Week Left to File Your Taxes

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:16:20 GMT

    Every year tax professionals get a wave of procrastinators coming in to file at the last minute, so if that sounds like you, they have some tips to make the process as painless as possible.

    More >>

    Every year tax professionals get a wave of procrastinators coming in to file at the last minute, so if that sounds like you, they have some tips to make the process as painless as possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.