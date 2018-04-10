Reno Strip Club Battle Continues

In September of last year we reported on a proposal to move Reno strip clubs out of Midtown and downtown.

Since then, City of Reno staff has researched the issue and listened to community input on the matter. Tomorrow, Reno City Council will once again discuss possible changes to adult businesses.

We reached out to folks in support of - and against - strip club relocation. Andi Guevara reports:

As the city of Reno strives to redevelop, there are considerations about businesses that once received waivers to be in areas for which they are not zoned. The Wild Orchid in Midtown is one of those.

“The deal was, give up your gambling unlimited license, give up your class a cabaret license - cause you're a casino - and we'll give you an interactive cabaret license which is a strip club license” explains Mark Thierman, attorney for Keshmeri Entertainment, that owns several clubs in town.

The Wild Orchid was given that deal more than 20 years ago, so they are grandfathered in says Thierman.

But that doesn't mean they can stay there forever says lawyer Jason Guinasso, who provides legal counsel for a group petitioning for the clubs to be moved.

“Some of those tools to move nonconforming businesses out of areas they're not zoned for is to provide stricter regulations,” says Guinasso.

Stricter regulations like refusing liquor license to the strip clubs

"That won’t fly,” says Thierman “That's a taking. That's just a pretext, we have a right to a liquor license the same way you have a right to a business license.”

Others would argue the strip clubs are bad for Reno’s image and are affecting business development.

“All you have to do is look at the Wells Fargo building right next to the Wild Orchid that's been vacant for how long, or the Starbucks that was across the street from them that has since moved ...to realize it has an impact." says Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO of Economic Development of Western Nevada (EDAWN).

Another argument is possible illegal activity inside the club, revealed by former workers, “They've reported witnessing drug deals and prostitution in the establishments,” says Guinasso

Impossible, says Thierman; “Because we have that liquor license we want to protect, we have floor men all over the place so nothing bad happens, it's a high security area.”

Your opinion on the matter - also matters: “Let the council know, ultimately they're gonna listen to the voice of the people,” reminds Kazmierski.

Regulation of adult businesses is being discussed at tomorrow's Reno City Council meeting - beginning at 10:00 in the morning.

Agenda for April 11, 2018 meeting -

http://renocitynv.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx?ID=1716

Info on the #MoveTheStripClubs petition –

https://www.change.org/p/mayor-hillary-schieve-move-the-strip-clubs-from-downtown-reno?mc_cid=bfda85343b&mc_eid=f5a81b85d2