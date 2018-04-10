Hatten Named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Hatten Named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week

Posted: Updated:

University of Nevada junior right-hander Weston Hatten is the Apr. 10 Mountain West Pitcher of the Week. Hatten is the fourth Wolf Pack player to earn a weekly MW honor this season. All four have come in consecutive weeks, joining pitcher Jake Jackson, pitcher Mark Nowaczewski and outfielder Grant Fennell.

Hatten made two starts on the mound during the week at No. 4 Oregon State on Monday and at San José State Saturday. In his start at OSU he allowed one run on three hits in 4.2 innings on the mound and received a no decision.  He struck out three and tossed 77 pitches in the 3-2 11-inning loss.

In his outing at SJSU he allowed one run in seven innings and struck out a season-high five Spartan hitters throwing 102 pitches. Hatten left the game with the Pack leading 4-1 but the bullpen was unable to hold the lead and he received a no decision. Nevada won 5-4 in 10 innings.

When not on the mound Hatten started the other three games in the outfield. He batted .385 with four runs scored, drove in five and belted two home runs. In the five games he posted a .429 on base percentage and .846 slugging percentage.

(University of Nevada, Reno)

