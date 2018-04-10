Crews Respond to Brushfire That's Threatening Structures in Fern - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews Respond to Brushfire That's Threatening Structures in Fernley

Posted: Updated:

Fire crews are responding to a brushfire that is threatening structures in Fernley.

North Lyon Fire says the fire started around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Fremont Street.

There’s no immediate word on how the fire started. 

KTVN Meteorologist Jeff Martinez says a wind advisory is up for today through Wednesday and we will see 30-50mph wind gusts the next couple of days as a cold front works into the region.

We have a crew heading to the brushfire right now and will release more information as soon as it becomes available. 

