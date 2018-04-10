Washoe County School District to Discuss Budget at Meeting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County School District to Discuss Budget at Meeting

The Washoe County School Board is scheduled to discuss the upcoming fiscal year budget at a special meeting on Tuesday. 

The district is currently facing a $22 million budget shortfall. 

At its February 27th meeting, staff presented its first budget update. Rather than budget based on what's been funded before, the district said it would prioritize programs and operations based on what matters most to the community.  

Athletics, the arts and a well-rounded education were some of the common themes that parents said they’d want to keep in schools.

A tentative district budget must be filed on or before April 15th. The final budget will be approved in May.

