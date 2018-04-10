Jersey Mike's Raises $9,502 for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Jersey Mike's says it raised more than $9,500 in donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada during the sandwich chain's annual "Day of Giving" initiative held last month.

The campaign culminated on March 28, Day of Giving, when 1,360 Jersey Mike’s restaurants donated 100% of sales, not just profits, to more than 170 different charities across the nation.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $28 million for local charities.

Jersey Mike’s is located at:

4991 South Virginia Street, Reno

537 South Meadows Parkway #104, Reno

For more information, go to https://www.jerseymikes.com/