Carson City Deputies Seek Three Suspects in Car Burglaries Case

Carson City Sheriff's Deputies need your help identifying three suspects in connection with multiple car burglaries.

Deputies say the burglaries were reported in the Silver Oak neighborhood in Carson City late Friday morning.

They say the three young men targeted unlocked cars and stole items like makeup.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852, Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900.