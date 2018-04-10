Carson City Deputies Seek Three Suspects in Car Burglaries Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Deputies Seek Three Suspects in Car Burglaries Case

Posted: Updated:

Carson City Sheriff's Deputies need your help identifying three suspects in connection with multiple car burglaries. 

Deputies say the burglaries were reported in the Silver Oak neighborhood in Carson City late Friday morning. 

They say the three young men targeted unlocked cars and stole items like makeup. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852, Investigations Captain Brian Humphrey (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness (775)322-4900.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.