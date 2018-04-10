Vice President Pence Postpones Nevada Trip for Sen. Heller Fundr - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Vice President Pence Postpones Nevada Trip for Sen. Heller Fundraiser, Rally



Vice President Mike Pence is postponing his trip to Las Vegas this week to fundraise with Sen. Dean Heller because he's instead filling in for President Donald Trump at a summit in South America.

The White House announced Tuesday that Pence would attend the 8th Summit of the Americas in Peru starting Friday after Trump decided to skip the event and stay in the U.S.

Pence was originally scheduled to attend on Friday a closed-door fundraiser for Heller, considered one of the most vulnerable GOP senators running for re-election this year.

After the fundraiser, the vice president and Heller had planned to hold a rally to tout the overhaul of the U.S. tax laws that the president signed in December.

Pence's office has not yet released a date for the rescheduled trip to Las Vegas.

