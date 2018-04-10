President Trump's Homeland Security Adviser Resigns - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump's Homeland Security Adviser Resigns

President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in the latest White House departure.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Tuesday that Thomas Bossert would be leaving his post.

“The President is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country. Tom led the White House’s efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unexpected series of natural disasters. President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well.”

Bossert was a point person in the White House on protecting the nation from terror and cyber threats. He also helped spearhead the administration's response to last year's hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

His exit is the latest in a wave of departures from the West Wing in recent months. It comes a day after new national security adviser John Bolton began his tenure.

