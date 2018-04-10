City of Reno to Hold Public Workshop on Marijuana Ordinances

You can give your feedback to the City of Reno concerning several new ordinances regulating marijuana.

These new ordinances include a city council review for marijuana establishments - and a possible change of the quarterly license fee from a flat rate to 3% of a business’ revenue.

A public workshop is scheduled Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at the Reno Council Chambers on One East First Street.

The city council is set to vote on the ordinances next month with the new license fee starting on July 1.