Burning Man Founder Larry Harvey Suffers Stroke

Carson City Sheriff's Deputies need your help identifying three suspects in connection with multiple car burglaries.More >>
Carson City Sheriff's Deputies need your help identifying three suspects in connection with multiple car burglaries.More >>
Jersey Mike's says it raised more than $9,500 in donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada during the sandwich chain's annual "Day of Giving" initiative held last month.More >>
Jersey Mike's says it raised more than $9,500 in donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada during the sandwich chain's annual "Day of Giving" initiative held last month.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is postponing his trip to Las Vegas this week to fundraise with Sen. Dean Heller because he's instead filling in for President Donald Trump at a summit in South America.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence is postponing his trip to Las Vegas this week to fundraise with Sen. Dean Heller because he's instead filling in for President Donald Trump at a summit in South America.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will undergo a two-day congressional hearing.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will undergo a two-day congressional hearing.More >>
The City of Reno wants your input concerning several new ordinances regulating marijuana.More >>
The City of Reno wants your input concerning several new ordinances regulating marijuana.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of the Truckee River, following increased releases from the Tahoe City Dam.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of the Truckee River, following increased releases from the Tahoe City Dam.More >>
This week marks National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, where we stop and give thanks to dispatchers for all their hard work.More >>
This week marks National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, where we stop and give thanks to dispatchers for all their hard work.More >>
It's been 20 years since Washoe County developed a master plan, so officials decided now would be a great time to get feedback from the community as they try to address needs, and look big picture for the next 20 years.More >>
It's been 20 years since Washoe County developed a master plan, so officials decided now would be a great time to get feedback from the community as they try to address needs, and look big picture for the next 20 years.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Reno man will serve a minimum of 30 years after pleading guilty to lewdness and child pornography charges.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Reno man will serve a minimum of 30 years after pleading guilty to lewdness and child pornography charges.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the suspects who shot and robbed a man late Sunday night.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the suspects who shot and robbed a man late Sunday night.More >>