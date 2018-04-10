National Guard Members Start Arriving at U.S.-Mexico Border - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

National Guard Members Start Arriving at U.S.-Mexico Border

Courtesy of AP Courtesy of AP

Some National Guard members have started arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border with more expected as federal government officials continue to discuss what they'll do about illegal immigration.

The Republican governors of Texas, Arizona and New Mexico committed 1,600 Guard members to the border Monday.

That gives President Donald Trump many of the troops he requested to fight what he's calls a crisis of migrant crossings and crime.

The only holdout border state is California, led by Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown.

He hasn't announced whether troops from California's National Guard will participate and has repeatedly fought with Trump over immigration policy.

Governors who send troops retain command and control over their state's Guard members and the U.S. government picks up the cost.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

