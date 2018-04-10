President Trump to Skip South America Summit to Focus on Syria - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump to Skip South America Summit to Focus on Syria

The White House says President Donald Trump will skip an upcoming summit in South America and will remain in the United States to "oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Tuesday that Trump will not attend the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru or travel to Bogota, Colombia as planned. Vice President Mike Pence will travel in his place. It's scheduled to begin April 13.

Trump said Monday he would "forcefully" respond to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria and would soon decide how.

Meanwhile, Syria says it has invited the international chemical weapons watchdog to send a fact-finding mission into the country to investigate a suspected poison gas attack near Damascus over the weekend.

The Foreign Ministry said Syria will help the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to investigate the alleged attack, which opposition activists say killed 40 people over the weekend.

The Syrian government denied it carried out a poison gas attack in Douma, the last rebel-held town in the eastern Ghouta suburbs.

Syria called on the OPCW on Tuesday to work with "full transparency and rely on credible and tangible evidence."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

