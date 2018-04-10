Mark Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress Over Facebook Data Scandal

Fire crews are responding to a brushfire that is threatening structures in Fernley.More >>
The Washoe County Medical Examiner has identified the body found inside a burned out truck north of Reno last month.More >>
Carson City Sheriff's Deputies need your help identifying three suspects in connection with multiple car burglaries.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says "it was clearly a mistake" to believe the data-mining company Cambridge Analytica deleted Facebook data it had gathered in an attempt to sway elections.More >>
Russia has vetoed a U.S.-drafted U.N. resolution that would have condemned last weekend's suspected gas attack near Damascus and established a new body to determine responsibility for Syrian chemical weapons attacks.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of the Truckee River, following increased releases from the Tahoe City Dam.More >>
Carson City Sheriff's Deputies need your help identifying three suspects in connection with multiple car burglaries.More >>
One of the founders of the Burning Man event remains hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a stroke.More >>
The City of Reno wants your input concerning several new ordinances regulating marijuana.More >>
This week marks National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, where we stop and give thanks to dispatchers for all their hard work.More >>
