Washoe County Begins to Update Master Plan for Parks

It's been 20 years since Washoe County developed a master plan, so officials decided now would be a great time to get feedback from the community as they try to address needs, and look big picture for the next 20 years.More >>
It's been 20 years since Washoe County developed a master plan, so officials decided now would be a great time to get feedback from the community as they try to address needs, and look big picture for the next 20 years.More >>
Hundreds of unique photographs will be up for grabs this week and all the proceeds will benefit a special group of cancer survivors. More on Euphotoria 2018 in Health Watch.More >>
Hundreds of unique photographs will be up for grabs this week and all the proceeds will benefit a special group of cancer survivors. More on Euphotoria 2018 in Health Watch.More >>
Students at Damonte Ranch High School made a big move Monday, out of the portable classrooms on campus, and into a brand new expansion of the main building. This is the first major project the district has finished since it got its new capital funding source from the WC-1 sales tax increase.More >>
Students at Damonte Ranch High School made a big move Monday, out of the portable classrooms on campus, and into a brand new expansion of the main building. This is the first major project the district has finished since it got its new capital funding source from the WC-1 sales tax increase.More >>
The University of Nevada (17-13) baseball team’s ninth inning rally fell short as Saint Mary’s College (17-14) held on for the 5-3 victory at Louis Guisto Field in Moraga, Calif. today.More >>
The University of Nevada (17-13) baseball team’s ninth inning rally fell short as Saint Mary’s College (17-14) held on for the 5-3 victory at Louis Guisto Field in Moraga, Calif. today.More >>
The Reno Aces lost in the final game of the five-game set vs. Fresno on Monday afternoon. Jake Buchanan, returning from an undefeated 5-0 2017 campaign in Reno tossed 4.0 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits.More >>
The Reno Aces lost in the final game of the five-game set vs. Fresno on Monday afternoon. Jake Buchanan, returning from an undefeated 5-0 2017 campaign in Reno tossed 4.0 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of the Truckee River, following increased releases from the Tahoe City Dam.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of the Truckee River, following increased releases from the Tahoe City Dam.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the suspects who shot and robbed a man late Sunday night.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the suspects who shot and robbed a man late Sunday night.More >>
The Sacramento Kings announced its intention on Monday to relocate its NBA G League minor league franchise to Stockton from Reno.More >>
The Sacramento Kings announced its intention on Monday to relocate its NBA G League minor league franchise to Stockton from Reno.More >>
A road to connect the Sparks area directly with USA Parkway could soon be in the works. The corridor would connect La Posada Drive in Sparks, down to I-80 near the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.More >>
A road to connect the Sparks area directly with USA Parkway could soon be in the works. The corridor would connect La Posada Drive in Sparks, down to I-80 near the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.More >>
An investigation is underway after an early morning fire at a north Reno home.More >>
An investigation is underway after an early morning fire at a north Reno home.More >>