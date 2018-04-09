Euphotoria 2018

An estimated 70,000 people between the ages of 15 and 39 are diagnosed with cancer every year. During a season of life when many young adults are focused on college, getting married or starting a career, these young adults are fighting for their lives instead. "It doesn't discriminate on who it chooses,” says Danny Heinsohn, who knows that scenario all too well. He was diagnosed with brain cancer the day after college graduation. Ten years after beating it, Danny started a non-profit called My Hometown Heroes to help other young adults. “We've been awarding college scholarships all across the country ever since.” Since its inception in 2010, MHH has gifted more than $62,000 to college-bound cancer survivors.

Supporters of the non-profit make it possible. Jared Lindwall served on the MHH board after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2014. "He said one day I want to start my own foundation,” shares Danny of his conversation with Jared, “But until I figure out what that is, I want to help My Hometown Heroes." Danny credits Jared for taking their efforts to the next level. He raised thousands of dollars running in the Reno-Tahoe Odyssey. He also connected Danny with his childhood friend, Bridget Rosscup, to start a special event. "She had this vision for Euphotoria,” explains Danny. Euphotoria is photography for a purpose. Hundreds of photos taken by local and nationally-recognized artists will be on sale or auctioned off to generate more scholarship money. Danny says because of Jared's initiative, the first two Euphotoria events raised $13,000. "100% of all the photos sold at this event, at the silent auction, all the raffle tickets go to scholarships that we award in the fall semester."

Danny hopes the third annual Euphotoria event is a huge success – in honor of his friend, Jared. The father of two passed away in February but fought hard until the end; a snapshot of courage and a picture-perfect example of what it means to help others - which is what Danny and My Hometown Heroes will continue to do.

Euphotoria is happening Wednesday, April 11th from 5-8:30 p.m. at Dolan Lexus on South Virginia Street. Tickets are $50 and they include food, drinks and live music. A dozen food and beverage sponsors will be on-hand as you look through more than two hundred unique photographs. Photographer Jeff Dow is also donating an award-winning 60x40 inch canvased print for auction. You can buy tickets at the door or online at http://myhometownheroes.org/.