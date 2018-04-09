Nevada Baseball Falls at St. Mary's 5-3

Nevada Release

The University of Nevada (17-13) baseball team’s ninth inning rally fell short as Saint Mary’s College (17-14) held on for the 5-3 victory at Louis Guisto Field in Moraga, Calif. today. The loss dropped the Wolf Pack to 17-13 on the season while the Gaels improved to 17-14.

Trailing 5-0 going to the top of the ninth inning, Dillan Shrum and Weston Hatten started the Pack’s rally with singles. With one down Daniel Perry reached on an error to load the bases for Chase Grant. Grant struck out for the second out bringing Marco Valenzuela to the plate. Valenzuela reached on an error and Shrum scored the Pack’s first run of the game. Conor Allard’s single scored two but Tyler Bosseti grounded out to end the game as SMC held on for the 5-3 victory.

After three scoreless innings, SMC’s Jackson Thoreson started the scoring with a solo home run and it was 1-0 Gaels. SMC strung together five consecutive hits with one-out in the bottom of the sixth inning and scored three runs to increase the advantage to 4-0. Back-to-back SMC batters were hit by pitch to start the eighth inning and a sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position. A sacrifice fly by Gio Diaz plated the Gaels final run of the game but it was 5-0.

Pack starter Cooper Powell (1-4) was tagged with the loss allowing the home run in the fourth. Andrew Hansen (2-2) earned his second win of the year tossing three shutout innings.

Allard (2-for-5,2RBI), Shrum (2-for-4,R) and Joshua Zamora (2-for-4) had two hits each for the Pack. Allard drove in two of the Pack’s three runs in the game. Matt Green (3-for-3,R,RBI) finished with a game-high three hits for SMC. Five different Gael hitters drove in a run.

Nevada begins a four-game homestand hosting New Mexico in a three-game MW series starting Friday night at 6 p.m. Saturday’s first pitch is slated for 6 p.m. and Sunday series finale is set for 12 p.m. Listen to John Ramey call the action on 94.1 FM/1450 AM. The broadcast is also available online at www.NevadaWolfPack.com/audio. To watch the online stream go to NevadaWolfPack.tv

Notes:

The Saint Mary’s College game concluded a six-game road trip in which the Wolf Pack went 2-4.

Nevada plays its next four games at home, three MW-games versus New Mexico and a single game with Pacific.