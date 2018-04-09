Aces Fall to Fresno 11-5

Aces Release
4/9/2018
The Reno Aces lost in the final game of the five-game set vs. Fresno on Monday afternoon. Jake Buchanan, returning from an undefeated 5-0 2017 campaign in Reno tossed 4.0 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits. Reno moves to 2-3 on the season and will head to Sacramento tomorrow to face the San Francisco Giants Triple-A affiliate.
Offensively, the Aces were led by Cody Decker. In just his second game, Decker launched his second Aces home run of the season. The recently promoted right-hander went 4-for-4 with a double and two home runs. Reno returns to Greater Nevada Field on April 17 to take on El Paso. For tickets and information visit renoaces.com or call (775) 334-7000.
Top Performers - Reno
- Cody Decker (4-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI)
- Marcus Littlewood (1-for-3, RBI)
- Stefan Crichton (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R)
Top Performers - Fresno
- Kent Emmanuel (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 6 K)
- Tim Federowicz (2-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBI)
- Jack Mayfield (2-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI)
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
Final
|
FRE
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5
|
0
|
2
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
11
|
RNO
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
5
Scoring - Reno
• 1-0, B2: Cody Decker hits a home run (2).
• 2-9, B8: Socrates Brito singles to right field. Ildemaro Vargas scores.
• 3-9, B8: Yasmany Tomas grounds into a force out. Jack Reinheimer scores
• 5-9, B8: Cody Decker hits a home run (3).
Scoring - Fresno
• 1-1, T4: AJ Reed singled on a ground ball. Kyle Tucker scores.
• 2-1, T4: Tim Federowicz doubled to left field. Tyler White scores.
• 3-1, T4: Jon Kemmer hit a sacrifice fly to right field. AJ Reed scores.
• 4-1, T4: Alejandro Garcia grounds out to third base. Tim Federowicz scores
• 6-1, T6: Tim Federowicz homerd (1).
• 7-1, T6: Kyle Tucker Walks. Alejandro Garcia scores.
• 9-1, T7: Jack Mayfield homered (3). Tim Federowicz scores.
• 11-5, T9: Jon Kemmer homered (2). AJ Reed Scores
Tomorrow’s Matchup
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
OPPONENT
|
PROBABLE PITCHERS
|
TIME (PT)
|
(PT) RADIO/TV
|
Tuesday
|
April 10
|
Sacramento
River Cats
|
RHP Braden Shipley (1-0, 1.69) VS.
RHP Jose Flores (first start)
|
7:05 PM
|
KPLY 630 AM
Notes & Information
- Jake The Snake – Today’s starter, Jake Buchanan, made 11 starts for the Aces in 2017 and finished with an undefeated 5-0 record. The former Major Leaguer, appeared in his 192nd MiLB game today and has made 152 total career starts.
- Welcome to Reno, Mr. Crichton: Stefan Crichton made his Aces debut this afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. Crichton threw one inning and didn’t allow a single runner. The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired RHP Stefan Crichton (ste-FON CRY-ton) from the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Reno.
- Three-for-Two: Cody Decker is 5-for-7 since joining the Aces roster on Sunday afternoon. In his brief two-game stint, Decker has two home runs and five total RBI.