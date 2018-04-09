Aces Fall to Fresno 11-5 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Aces Fall to Fresno 11-5

Posted: Updated:

Aces Release

4/9/2018

The Reno Aces lost in the final game of the five-game set vs. Fresno on Monday afternoon. Jake Buchanan, returning from an undefeated 5-0 2017 campaign in Reno tossed 4.0 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits. Reno moves to 2-3 on the season and will head to Sacramento tomorrow to face the San Francisco Giants Triple-A affiliate.

Offensively, the Aces were led by Cody Decker. In just his second game, Decker launched his second Aces home run of the season. The recently promoted right-hander went 4-for-4 with a double and two home runs. Reno returns to Greater Nevada Field on April 17 to take on El Paso. For tickets and information visit renoaces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

Top Performers - Reno

  • Cody Decker (4-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI)
  • Marcus Littlewood (1-for-3, RBI)
  • Stefan Crichton (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R)

Top Performers - Fresno

  • Kent Emmanuel (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 6 K)
  • Tim Federowicz (2-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBI)
  • Jack Mayfield (2-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

Final

FRE

0

0

0

5

0

2

2

0

2

11

RNO

0

1

0

0

0

0

0

4

0

5

Scoring - Reno

• 1-0, B2: Cody Decker hits a home run (2). 

• 2-9, B8: Socrates Brito singles to right field. Ildemaro Vargas scores.

• 3-9, B8: Yasmany Tomas grounds into a force out. Jack Reinheimer scores

• 5-9, B8: Cody Decker hits a home run (3). 

Scoring - Fresno

1-1, T4: AJ Reed singled on a ground ball. Kyle Tucker scores.

2-1, T4: Tim Federowicz doubled to left field. Tyler White scores.

3-1, T4: Jon Kemmer hit a sacrifice fly to right field. AJ Reed scores.  

4-1, T4: Alejandro Garcia grounds out to third base. Tim Federowicz scores

• 6-1, T6: Tim Federowicz homerd (1). 

• 7-1, T6: Kyle Tucker Walks. Alejandro Garcia scores.

• 9-1, T7: Jack Mayfield homered (3). Tim Federowicz scores.

• 11-5, T9: Jon Kemmer homered (2). AJ Reed Scores

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY

DATE

OPPONENT

PROBABLE PITCHERS

TIME (PT)

(PT) RADIO/TV

Tuesday

April 10

Sacramento

River Cats

RHP Braden Shipley (1-0, 1.69) VS.

RHP Jose Flores (first start)

7:05 PM

KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

  • Jake The Snake – Today’s starter, Jake Buchanan, made 11 starts for the Aces in 2017 and finished with an undefeated 5-0 record. The former Major Leaguer, appeared in his 192nd MiLB game today and has made 152 total career starts.
  • Welcome to Reno, Mr. Crichton: Stefan Crichton made his Aces debut this afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. Crichton threw one inning and didn’t allow a single runner.  The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired RHP Stefan Crichton (ste-FON CRY-ton) from the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Reno.
  • Three-for-Two: Cody Decker is 5-for-7 since joining the Aces roster on Sunday afternoon. In his brief two-game stint, Decker has two home runs and five total RBI. 
