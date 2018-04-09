Aces Fall to Fresno 11-5

Aces Release

4/9/2018

The Reno Aces lost in the final game of the five-game set vs. Fresno on Monday afternoon. Jake Buchanan, returning from an undefeated 5-0 2017 campaign in Reno tossed 4.0 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits. Reno moves to 2-3 on the season and will head to Sacramento tomorrow to face the San Francisco Giants Triple-A affiliate.

Offensively, the Aces were led by Cody Decker. In just his second game, Decker launched his second Aces home run of the season. The recently promoted right-hander went 4-for-4 with a double and two home runs. Reno returns to Greater Nevada Field on April 17 to take on El Paso. For tickets and information visit renoaces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

Top Performers - Reno

Cody Decker (4-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI)

Marcus Littlewood (1-for-3, RBI)

Stefan Crichton (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R)

Top Performers - Fresno

Kent Emmanuel (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 6 K)

Tim Federowicz (2-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBI)

Jack Mayfield (2-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Final FRE 0 0 0 5 0 2 2 0 2 11 RNO 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 5

Scoring - Reno

• 1-0, B2: Cody Decker hits a home run (2).

• 2-9, B8: Socrates Brito singles to right field. Ildemaro Vargas scores.

• 3-9, B8: Yasmany Tomas grounds into a force out. Jack Reinheimer scores

• 5-9, B8: Cody Decker hits a home run (3).

Scoring - Fresno

• 1-1, T4: AJ Reed singled on a ground ball. Kyle Tucker scores.

• 2-1, T4: Tim Federowicz doubled to left field. Tyler White scores.

• 3-1, T4: Jon Kemmer hit a sacrifice fly to right field. AJ Reed scores.

• 4-1, T4: Alejandro Garcia grounds out to third base. Tim Federowicz scores

• 6-1, T6: Tim Federowicz homerd (1).

• 7-1, T6: Kyle Tucker Walks. Alejandro Garcia scores.

• 9-1, T7: Jack Mayfield homered (3). Tim Federowicz scores.

• 11-5, T9: Jon Kemmer homered (2). AJ Reed Scores

Tomorrow’s Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV Tuesday April 10 Sacramento River Cats RHP Braden Shipley (1-0, 1.69) VS. RHP Jose Flores (first start) 7:05 PM KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information