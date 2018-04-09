Federal Program Promotes Private Investment into Low-Income Comm - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Federal Program Promotes Private Investment into Low-Income Communities

A new federal program is looking to promote private investment into low-income communities. It's called the opportunity zone program and it'll offer up to three different tax incentives to those who invest.

"It could be a temporary deferral of taxes, a step up in basis, and then in some instances a permanent exclusion from taxes on those investments,” said Cory Hunt, Deputy Director with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

The investments could include anything from affordable housing, to retail, to expansions of existing businesses and more.

"It really provides a great opportunity to take unrealized capital gains where there are some estimates across the country where this program is being rolled out; it could be upwards of $6 trillion that could be available through this program,” said Hunt.

The Governor's Office of Economic Development is tasked with choosing which communities will benefit the most from investors. There are more than 240 eligible tracts across Nevada, but with the help of public comment, the governor may nominate up to 61 of these areas to qualify as an opportunity zone.

"Things like the poverty rate in those census tracts and the mortgage rates and the amount of investment that's going into that region already, so we want to do the most good, for the most number of people,” said Hunt. “It could have a tremendous impact in the state of Nevada as well as across the country."

The Governor's Office of Economic Development will be accepting public comment about which communities should be chosen until April 18th. You can submit your comments through the link: http://diversifynevada.com/programs-resources/opportunity-zones

