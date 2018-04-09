Truckee River Flows Will Remain High

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for parts of the Truckee River, following increased releases from the Tahoe City Dam. Minor flooding is happening between Tahoe City and Truckee, where water is flowing over parts of the bike path.

"I think the river will be controlled enough, so there's not a whole lot of worry," Brian Brong, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. "The only thing to kind of be aware of is if you're near a bank, the bank can give way since the soil is so wet."

Water is flowing out of the dam at 2,100 cubic feet per second. Last April, it was flowing at 2,200 cfs to clear space for the runoff from the record snow pack. This year's snowpack is not nearly as much, but the lake level is only about four inches from its legal limit, with about 1.2 feet of water still to come from snowmelt.

"We want to make sure we have the lake down a little bit, so we have more room in case we do get another good storm," Chad Blanchard, U.S. District Court Water Master said. "We have a lot of time to pass water to get that out but we want to make sure that we're not too high with potential for storms."

Lake Tahoe has risen more than four inches in April, thanks to last week's rainfall.

"It was a wonderful storm as far as bringing precip to the basin," Blanchard said. "It would have been nice if we would have had some snow instead of rain because a lot of that came down and through, and we're passing it right now. We're not able to store it yet."

Small amounts of storage can begin Tuesday at flood control reservoirs like Boca, Stampede and Prosser. The reservoirs are expected to fill up by summer.

In the meantime, river flows are expected to stay high, including areas like Reno and Sparks.

"As we go into spring and we start to see a lot more snow melt off, so that's going to keep the rivers pretty cold and pretty high flows," Brong said. "If you're heading over to kind of hang out by the river, just be aware that it's high and the water's still pretty cold."

Officials say cooler weather is expected later in the week. That should slow down the pace of the snowmelt. There is also less snowpack than a year ago, so there will not be as much runoff.