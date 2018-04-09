Truckee River Flows Will Remain High

Hundreds of unique photographs will be up for grabs this week and all the proceeds will benefit a special group of cancer survivors. More on Euphotoria 2018 in Health Watch.More >>
Students at Damonte Ranch High School made a big move Monday, out of the portable classrooms on campus, and into a brand new expansion of the main building. This is the first major project the district has finished since it got its new capital funding source from the WC-1 sales tax increase.More >>
The University of Nevada (17-13) baseball team’s ninth inning rally fell short as Saint Mary’s College (17-14) held on for the 5-3 victory at Louis Guisto Field in Moraga, Calif. today.More >>
The Reno Aces lost in the final game of the five-game set vs. Fresno on Monday afternoon. Jake Buchanan, returning from an undefeated 5-0 2017 campaign in Reno tossed 4.0 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits.More >>
Nationwide, more than 5,000 veterans are homeless. The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development recently announced $43 million federal dollars in supportive housing assistance for them. This means more than $72,000 for the Silver State alone.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the suspects who shot and robbed a man late Sunday night.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Reno man will serve a minimum of 30 years after pleading guilty to lewdness and child pornography charges.More >>
Most of the garbage in "Trash Island" in Sparks got swept away by water in the Truckee River ruining the chances of cleanup for a Sparks resident.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out near Glendale Avenue in Sparks Monday morning.More >>
An investigation is underway after an early morning fire at a north Reno home.More >>
