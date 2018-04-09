Lemmon Valley Drive Reopens - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lemmon Valley Drive Reopens

Washoe County has announced on Twitter that Lemmon Drive is open to the public after crews installed add’l barriers & with conducive weather conditions.

This is a developing story, and details will be added as they become known.

