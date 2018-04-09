Reno Bighorns Team to Move to Stockton Pending League Approval

The Sacramento Kings announced its intention to relocate its NBA G League minor league franchise to Stockton, California – 45 minutes south of the Kings offices and world-class arena in downtown Sacramento. Pending league approval, beginning next season, the Kings NBA G League team – the Pacific Division Champions and reigning #2 seed in the Western Conference coming off of an exciting playoff appearance, will play home games at Stockton Arena with operations in both Stockton and Sacramento.

The team currently plays in Reno where it has operated in partnership with the Kings since 2008.

“Our NBA G League team has been an incredible asset to help prepare players for NBA action and bringing the team closer to Sacramento will allow us to continue to build on that success and increase efficiency to this valuable development tool,” said Sacramento Kings General Manager Vlade Divac. “Kings fans in Stockton will now have an opportunity to see the next-generation of NBA players each week.”

Last season, the Kings utilized their NBA G League franchise with great success by assigning five players to NBA G League service for a total of 26 games played. Three members of the Kings G League squad earned Gatorade Call-ups this season – Reggie Hearn to Detroit, David Stockton to Utah, and Aaron Harrison to Dallas. The Kings also signed NBA G League player Nigel Hayes from the Westchester Knicks to a two-year contract.

“It is my honor to welcome the Kings organization to Stockton and I look forward to watching NBA G League action at the Stockton Arena,” said Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs. “The Kings have been known for their tremendous impact in the community and we’re excited to have their support as we continue to reinvent Stockton.”

