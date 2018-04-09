Attorney: Federal Agents Seize Documents From President Trump's Lawyer

Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.

That's according to a statement from Cohen's attorney, Stephen Ryan.

The New York Times reported reported that federal prosecutors in Manhattan obtained the search warrant, after the special counsel in the Russia probe, Robert Mueller, sent a referral. The Times said that the search "does not appear to be directly related to Mr. Mueller's investigation, but likely resulted from information he had uncovered and gave" to New York prosecutors.

Cohen has admitted paying Clifford -- whose stage name is Stormy Daniels -- $130,000 after she said she had an affair with President Trump over a decade ago. The Times also reported that Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan, said that Cohen has cooperated with authorities and turned over documents to congressional investigators looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The F.B.I. also took Cohen's emails, tax documents and business records from his office, The Times reported, citing a person familiar with the search.

Ryan says agents seized "protected attorney client communications." He is not elaborating on the contents. Ryan says the use of the search warrants is "completely inappropriate and unnecessary."

Cohen is Trump's longtime personal lawyer. He has been under heavy public scrutiny in recent months for his payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump in the mid-2000s.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

