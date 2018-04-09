Is It Too Early to Put On Summer Tires?

On a day without a snowflake in sight, tire technician Kaleb is busy changing over tires at The Auto Clinic Mill Street Tire. Inside, manager Lisa Smith is booking appointments. The season for switching has begun. As she told us, now it’s all, "Takin' them off and putting them on, switching off from Winter to all-season."

And what is the ideal time to take off the snows and put on the summers? I've always done it on April 1st and I've never run into trouble. But Lisa says that's too early and I've been lucky, because summer tires are very dangerous in any late snow. She tells me, "In colder weather, they cannot bite and grip and the braking distance is extremely longer."

But keep the snow tires on too long, and you break the 45-degree rule. Winter tires are designed to be frozen, and they get too soft over 45 degrees. Lisa says, "Because they're made with a softer rubber, they tend to wear down faster in higher temperatures." Across town at Reno Tire Pros, manager Cliff Russell says they see the damage every year this time. He says snow tires are made of “a very, very soft rubber compound and it will burn off real quick."

Cliff has been in the tire biz, and in Reno, for over 45 years now. He usually recommends the 1st of April for the changeover: "Come the beginning of April, if we have any kind of precipitation, we might just have rain."

But watching the weather is more important than sticking to a date. Lisa knows a customer who lives on a hill, who got caught in one of our long winters: "Yeah, he just slid all the way down. He didn't make it." Did he switch back to snow tires? "Yes he did.”

If your snow tires are studded, there's a Nevada law that settles the question for you. Studded snow tires are not allowed after April 30th, because the metal studs tear up our dry roads.