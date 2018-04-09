Community Invited to Parks Master Plan Public Workshops

Washoe County Regional Parks & Open Space is currently developing a countywide Parks Master Plan, and park officials are seeking public input to help shape this plan and determine the future needs within county park facilities.
The community is invited to attend several upcoming workshops and provide feedback that will help guide the future development of the Washoe County Parks Master Plan.
Public Open House/Workshop Schedule
Spanish Springs/Sparks
April 9, 2018
Spanish Springs Library
7100-A Pyramid Hwy, Sparks NV 89436
6-7:00 p.m.
Central
April 10, 2018
Rancho San Rafael Regional Park- Ranch House (next to May Museum)
1595 N Sierra Street, Reno NV 89503
6-7:00 p.m.
South Valleys
April 11, 2018
Bartley Ranch Western Heritage Interpretive Center
6000 Bartley Ranch Road, Reno NV 89511
6-7:00 p.m.
North Valleys
April 12, 2018
North Valleys Community Center
8085 Silver Lake Road, Reno NV 89506
6-7:00 p.m.
(Washoe County)
