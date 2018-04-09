Community Invited to Parks Master Plan Public Workshops

Washoe County Regional Parks & Open Space is currently developing a countywide Parks Master Plan, and park officials are seeking public input to help shape this plan and determine the future needs within county park facilities.

The community is invited to attend several upcoming workshops and provide feedback that will help guide the future development of the Washoe County Parks Master Plan.

Public Open House/Workshop Schedule

Spanish Springs/Sparks

April 9, 2018

Spanish Springs Library

7100-A Pyramid Hwy, Sparks NV 89436

6-7:00 p.m.



Central

April 10, 2018

Rancho San Rafael Regional Park- Ranch House (next to May Museum)

1595 N Sierra Street, Reno NV 89503

6-7:00 p.m.



South Valleys

April 11, 2018

Bartley Ranch Western Heritage Interpretive Center

6000 Bartley Ranch Road, Reno NV 89511

6-7:00 p.m.



North Valleys

April 12, 2018

North Valleys Community Center

8085 Silver Lake Road, Reno NV 89506

6-7:00 p.m.

(Washoe County)