California Undecided on Troops to U.S.-Mexico Border

California has not decided whether to send National Guard members to the border with Mexico to help President Donald Trump's deployment of troops to fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

That's according to Gov. Jerry Brown's spokesman Evan Westrup. He said Monday that Trump's call is still under review.

Brown is a Democrat and hasn't spoken publicly about the request.

California National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Tom Keegan said last week that any request will be "promptly reviewed to determine how best we can assist our federal partners."

The Republican governors of Arizona and Texas have already deployed troops.

New Mexico has not yet deployed any National Guard members to the border.

The head of the U.S. Border Patrol sector that includes part of West Texas and all of New Mexico said Monday he met with leaders of the New Mexico National Guard to begin discussions about what will be required and their capabilities.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Hull says troops are nowhere near deploying yet.

Hull says the troops could help with air support, surveillance and repairs of infrastructure along the border so that Border Patrol agents have more time to enforce immigration law.

Trump signed a proclamation last week directing states to send National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. In a memo, Trump said the "situation at the border has now reached a point of crisis." The document orders the secretary of defense to support the Department of Homeland Security in securing the southern border to stop the flow of drugs and people, and it orders the agency heads to submit a report within 30 days outlining what other steps can be taken.

Trump has been frustrated by slow action on building his "big, beautiful wall" along the Mexican border -- the signature promise of his campaign -- as well as a recent uptick in illegal border crossings, which had plunged during the early months of his presidency. He has also been upset because the spending bill he grudgingly signed last month includes far less money for the wall than he'd hoped for.

Astrid Dominguez, director of the ACLU Border Rights Center, said in a statement that the president "is trying to create a crisis where there is none. This is another impulsive reaction to not getting his wall fully funded and a maneuver to distract the American public from the crisis he created for 800,000 young immigrants when he ended DACA, whose lives and futures are at risk."

In 2010, President Obama sent 1,200 National Guard troops to the border, and President George W. Bush sent 6,000 in 2006.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)