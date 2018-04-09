Reno's First California Pizza Kitchen to Open in Grand Sierra Re - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno's First California Pizza Kitchen to Open in Grand Sierra Resort

The Grand Sierra Resort says it is adding California Pizza Kitchen to its restaurant row. 

It’s set to open this July.  

“We couldn’t be more excited to add California Pizza Kitchen to our dining experience here at GSR,” said Shannon Keel, general manager for the property. “CPK is known for providing the best quality food and beverage offerings and an amazing experience, a philosophy that we strongly align with, so we’re looking forward to everything this partnership will have in store.” 

The restaurant will be the first CPK in the Reno-Tahoe area. 

Individuals interested in working at the restaurant will be able to attend a job fair on Thursday, May 3 at the GSR.

For more information on CPK, visit www.cpk.com. 

