Investigation Underway After Fire Near Glendale in Sparks

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out near Glendale Avenue in Sparks Monday morning.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. inside an abandoned building on Dermody Way. They tell us this is fourth fire to occur in the same area within the past three months.

At one point, black smoke could be seen across parts of the valley.

No one was hurt.

Last month, crews fought a similar fire at 555 Dermody.