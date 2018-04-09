Investigation Underway After Fire Near Glendale in Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Investigation Underway After Fire Near Glendale in Sparks

Posted: Updated:

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out near Glendale Avenue in Sparks Monday morning. 

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. inside an abandoned building on Dermody Way. They tell us this is fourth fire to occur in the same area within the past three months. 

At one point, black smoke could be seen across parts of the valley.

No one was hurt. 

Last month, crews fought a similar fire at 555 Dermody. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.