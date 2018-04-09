U.S., China Both Omit Key Products From Tariff Threats

Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.More >>
Reno Police have identified a wanted fugitive who was arrested after a standoff at a home in Stead last Thursday night.More >>
With weather like this, is now the time to take off your snow tires? We checked with some Reno tire experts to find the answer.More >>
An investigation is underway after a hay truck caught fire near State Route 88 early Monday morning.More >>
One of the congressional committees that will be hearing from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg this week released his prepared testimony in advance of his appearance.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the suspects who shot and robbed a man late Sunday night.More >>
Most of the garbage in "Trash Island" in Sparks got swept away by water in the Truckee River ruining the chances of cleanup for a Sparks resident.More >>
An investigation is underway after an early morning fire at a north Reno home.More >>
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out near Glendale Avenue in Sparks Monday morning.More >>
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Reno man will serve a minimum of 30 years after pleading guilty to lewdness and child pornography charges.More >>
