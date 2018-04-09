Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range to Close for Maintenance - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range to Close for Maintenance

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range Courtesy: Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range

The Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range will be closed for a construction project and general maintenance from April 16th – April 18th.

Thanks to a Nevada Department of Wildlife Hunter Education Grant, federally funded through the Pittman-Robertson Act and Carson City’s Quality of Life funds, the city is installing a restroom facility at the Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range. 

In addition to the new restroom facility, the City’s staff Maintenance staff will be conducting a variety of maintenance projects including weed abatement throughout the property.

For the safety of the contractors and City employees working during this time frame at the Rifle and Pistol range, the range will be closed April 16th thru April 19th.

(Carson City contributed to this report.)

