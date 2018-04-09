NHP: Hay Truck Fire Slows Traffic Near SR 88, County Road - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP: Hay Truck Fire Slows Traffic Near SR 88, County Road

Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

An investigation is underway after a hay truck caught fire near State Route 88 early Monday morning. 

The fire occurred in the left lane of County Road between State Route 88 and U.S. 395. 

NHP says no injuries were reported and area schools remain on time. 

