New Probes Underway Into EPA Chief Scott Pruitt's Conduct

President Donald Trump has condemned the "heinous" suspected poison gas attack in Syria and said he'll make a decision on the U.S. response within 24 to 48 hours.More >>
Damonte Ranch High School opened new classrooms on Monday as part of the school's expansion project.More >>
A topless protester who jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Bill Cosby as he walked into a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for his sexual assault retrial has been taken into custody.More >>
An investigation is underway after a hay truck caught fire near State Route 88 early Monday morning.More >>
Several new and expanded probes are underway into Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt's conduct.More >>
The Sparks Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the suspects who shot and robbed a man late Sunday night.More >>
Most of the garbage in "Trash Island" in Sparks got swept away by water in the Truckee River ruining the chances of cleanup for a Sparks resident.More >>
An investigation is underway after an early morning fire at a north Reno home.More >>
Sparks Police are looking for the man responsible for giving clerks a fake $100.00 bill at Grocery Outlet on Oddie Blvd. on March 30, 2018.More >>
A new report indicates Nevada's amphetamine death rate is highest in the nation and soon will eclipse the state's prescription opioid death rate if current trends continue.More >>
