New Probes Underway Into EPA Chief Scott Pruitt's Conduct

Courtesy: MGN, Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 Courtesy: MGN, Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0

Several new and expanded probes are underway into Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt's conduct.

EPA Inspector General Arthur Elkins is now conducting at least five investigative audits related to Pruitt, including a previously undisclosed probe into outsized spending and alleged timesheet abuse by his swollen security detail. The Associated Press reported Friday that the 20-member team providing day-and-night protection for Pruitt had racked up expenses approaching $3 million in his first year.

Elkins also has opened an audit into whether Pruitt improperly used authority granted under the Safe Drinking Water Act to provide massive raises to two of his closest aides. There also are ongoing investigations into his outsized travel spending and purchase of a $43,000 soundproof phone booth.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

